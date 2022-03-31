Advertisement

Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina responded to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes, Amanda Shaw and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.

Deputies said a student was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition, WHNS reported.

Deputies said a person believed to be the shooter was in custody. Deputies said the suspect is a minor. He was detained in close proximity to the school.

A school resource officer responded and requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. local time, Greenville County Schools said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office said over 100 deputies are on scene, and ambulances were seen leaving the area.

The sheriff’s office had a helicopter over the scene as well.

Students were taken to a nearby church for parents to reunite with them. The school system said parents and guardians would need identification to pick them up.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Meteorologist Abby Dyer...
First Alert Meteorologist Abby Dyer announces she’s leaving KY3 News
Police say Ryder Green, 10, Resean Green, 9, and Ramello Green, 8, disappeared on March 23.
ENDANGERED PERSONS ADVISORY: Police searching for 3 kids reported missing from Springfield, Mo.
Cover up the sensitive plants
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Last day of March could bring snow
Storm damages homes, businesses in Springdale, Ark./Damon Hill
7 hurt in northwest Arkansas storm; Deep South braces for tornadoes
Joshua Goodchild faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his sister-in-law Nikki...
Authorities arrest brother-in-law wanted in deadly shooting in Texas County

Latest News

In this undated image made available by the National Human Genome Research Institute, a...
Scientists finally finish decoding entire human genome
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Defense rests in trial of men accused of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at Providence Holy Cross...
COVID pandemic’s end may bring turbulence for US health care
Taste of the Ozarks: Spring Tomato Basil Avocado Toast