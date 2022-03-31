Taste of the Ozarks: Spring Tomato Basil Avocado Toast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Take your avocado toast to another level with this recipe.

Ingredients:

- 4 sliced sourdough bread toasted

- 2 ripe avocados

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 tsp pepper

- 20 grape tomatoes cut in half

- 1/3 cup crumbled goat cheese

Dressing

- ¼ cup white vinegar

- ½ cup olive oil

- 2 tbsp dried basil

- 1 Tbsp sugar

- 1 tsp salt

- 1 tsp pepper

Combine all dressing ingredients and whisk together. Then set aside. Cut avocados in half and remove the pit. Remove avocado meat and mash together with salt and pepper. Spread the avocado evenly across the four pieces of toast. Top with tomato halves and crumbled goat cheese and drizzle with basil dressing.

Recipe serves four.

