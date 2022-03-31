Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. warns restaurants of inspection scam

Local health leaders are warning businesses not to be fooled by a restaurant inspection scam.
By Madison Horner
Updated: 18 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Leaders with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are warning businesses not to be fooled by a restaurant inspection scam.

On Wednesday, two local restaurants received calls from people claiming to be with the health department. When their staff asked their names, they realized the names didn’t match inspectors they were used to working with.

“Of the two, one of the establishments was the Springfield Family Restaurant,” said Springfield-Greene County Health Department Program Coordinator, Eric Marcol. “We know them very well, they reached out immediately and knew something was wrong. We are happy they let us know as soon as they did.”

Marcol says scam calls like this chip away at the rapport the department builds with its establishments.

”We take a lot of pride working with them. When something like this comes in and damages that in any effect, it’s concerning.”

After being notified, staff sent out a reminder to restaurants to confirm who they are speaking to. The scammers asked businesses about their previous inspections, which they didn’t feel comfortable sharing. Marcol says if the number they are calling from is unfamiliar, it’s okay to ask for a first and last name.

You can also call the department and asked to be transferred to them. It’s also okay to ask inspectors on site to show a picture I.D. But there are a couple things inspectors won’t do.

”We won’t be asking for personal information,” said Marcol. “We won’t be asking for favors of any sort, and our inspectors definitely will not be collecting any money.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department did get an advisory from the state about impersonations taking place in northwestern counties.

“But, this is our first indicator that it has happened here locally,” Marcol said.

Health leaders say they still aren’t sure of the scam callers motives. They encourage any other establishments who might receive these calls to contact the health department to verify who they’re speaking with. You can reach the health department at 417-864-1017.

