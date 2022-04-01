Advertisement

Arkansas State Police say Springfield woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Pope County

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ATKINS, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas State Police say a Springfield woman died in an officer-involved shooting this week in Pope County.

Pope County officers shot and killed Samantha L. Edgmond, 35, on March 30.

Investigators believed Edgmond was involved in an attempted residential robbery in Atkins. Officers said Edgmond approached them with a piece of a metal pipe. They say she ignored commands to drop the pipe. As she advanced toward them, each of the four officers fired shots. She died at the scene.

State police say the investigation continues.

