Battlefield, Mo. alderwoman announces candidacy for Missouri Statehouse

Samantha Deaton filed to run for the 134th district as a Democrat.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATTLEFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An alderwoman in Battlefield, Mo. announced her candidacy for Missouri Statehouse.

Samantha Deaton filed to run for the 134th district as a Democrat. The district covers southwest Springfield and all of Battlefield.

Deaton serves as the alderwoman for the First Ward in the city of Battlefield. The small business owner grew up in Battlefield. She says her campaign will focus on preserving and updating public education policy, expanding access to quality healthcare, protecting Missouri’s beautiful natural environment, and preserving local control for municipalities.

Republican State Rep. Alex Riley holds the seat. He filed to run in the August primary.

