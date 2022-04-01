Advertisement

Branson’s citywide spring cleanup begins next week

It's spring cleaning time. Branson city leaders want to help you get rid of your clutter.
By Madison Horner
Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - It’s spring cleaning time, and Branson city leaders want to help you get rid of your clutter.

The Branson Public Works Department will conduct its annual spring cleanup initiative starting Monday, April 4.

The cleanup will be broken up into three wards. Residents in Ward One will need to have their unwanted items at their curb by 8 a.m. Monday. This will be followed by Ward Two on Tuesday and Ward Three Wednesday.

Branson’s Beverly Markey says she wasn’t aware of the citywide spring cleanup. She now plans to set out items for pick up next week.

”New Years Eve 2021, we had a house fire here and the house ended up being totaled and we rebuilt,” said Markey. “We still have a few things around [that] we’d be glad to have the city pick up for us.”

Markey says those items include brush and big tree roots. She says larger items like that can sometimes be hard to pick up without help. She says there’s also the question of where to take your unwanted items.

“I think it’s a great service for the city. It’s always nice to have more help,” Markey said.

”It’s basically a way for people to keep their garage cleaned out and backyards to help keep Branson spruced up,” said Branson Public Works Director Keith Francis

Francis says city crews will pick up items like old appliances, furniture and mattresses. However, there are things crews won’t pick up. This includes tires, batteries, electronics and bagged leaves. Brush and limb pickup for all wards starts Thursday April 7. He says brush and limbs do not need to be bundled, but do need to be stacked in manageable piles.

“We’ve had people in the past abuse our system [that] we try to provide for our residents here,” Francis said. “No more than one dump truck of limbs or brush will be picked up at each location.”

To find out which ward you live in for pickup times, CLICK HERE

Crews say, for the pickup of extremely heavy items, residents need to submit the item information using the “Report an Issue” form on the city’s website at least 24 hours before their scheduled pickup day.

