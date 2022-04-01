Crews battle house fire in Republic, no injuries reported

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - No one was hurt as crews battled a house fire Friday evening in Republic.

Firefighters put out a fire in the 900 block of West Audrey Street. Crews responded to the fire shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. It’s unknown what caused the fire at this time, but investigators say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

When crews arrived to the home, they noticed heavy smoke from the second floor advancing through the attic and roof. After a quick search, crews determined there was no one inside and began battling the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. It’s unclear what caused the fire at this time, but investigators say it doesn’t appear suspicious. A fire marshal is planning to assess the damage.

The Republic Fire Department, in addition to crews from Billings, Brookline, Clever and Willard, assisted with controlling the fire. Crews had difficulty finding water initially and had to run long lines of approximately 800 feet of hose from the home to Kansas Avenue.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

