Eureka Springs business owners hopeful ‘Diversity Weekend’ is a post-COVID-19 kickoff

By Noah Tucker
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - The Eureka Springs Diversity Weekend is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Organizers scheduled the event to return in April of 2021. They canceled it as COVID-19 case numbers rose.

Business owners in Eureka Springs say it has been an interesting time since the pandemic, given that small tourist destinations appear to have gained interest. The city-wide events that draw big crowds have not been making an appearance.

Jay Wilks has been involved with ‘Out in Eureka’ since May 2017 after ‘Spring Diversity 2017′ had sparse attendance and the only event was a public display of affection at Basin Park.

“I met with several business owners and community members after 2017 and we all decided to reboot diversity and I was asked to head up ‘Out in Eureka,’” Wilks Eureka Springs News. “All of the venues are bringing in some great entertainment. There will be a lot to do during the weekend for everyone.”

Before on any given weekend, you’d see people from all walks of life partake in festivities put on by the city. But those events hadn’t been taking during the pandemic.

”It’s been a very hard two years for any events, bars, restaurants, lodging, you name it,” said David Avanzino, owner at Wonderoo Lodges. “To see things finally picking back up, all the parades, all the events. It’s good to see it because we definitely need, our tourists need it, so it’s good to have that back.”

Events like Diversity Weekend: which is now making its return after a two-year hiatus. Put on by the group ‘Out in Eureka’, the voice of the local LGBT community.

”This weekend is not so much about celebrating the music of Eureka, which is so rich and live with,” said Avanzino. “It’s celebrating the diversity of Eureka which is like no other than any other city worldwide that I’ve ever visited.“

”Whenever I heard this was returning, it made me feel like I was on top of the world,” said Jerry Shurte, who has been a resident in Eureka Springs since 2017.

An event dear to Eureka Springs, signaling a return to what this town does best.

CLICK HERE to find out more about events during Diversity Weekend.

