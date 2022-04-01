Expert tips for keeping your mower blades spinning as summer quickly approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the temps get warmer, the need for yard maintenance is get greater. So, here’s what experts say you can do now to make sure your mower lasts all season.

“You need to start with your oil and your air filter,” says Jake Woods, General Manager at Carpenter’s Lawn and Garden in Springfield. “Make sure that the air filter is clean and not full of dirt, and make sure your blade is sharp too.”

Woods also says you should check your spark plug to make sure it doesn’t have any deposits, cracks or burn spots. There are some more advanced pre-season maintenance items you should tackle too. Woods says a big one is changing your oil at least once a year -- preferably before the season starts. Woods says tackling that oil change on a riding mower or zero-turn is much like changing the oil on a car. Drain the oil from the drain plug, change the oil filter, and fill it up with fresh oil. On a push mower, it’s even more simple.

“We pull the dipstick, and then you actually tip the mower to its side with the dipstick tube down,” says Woods. “And then once you’ve got it tipped on its side, it will pour the oil out and then the fresh oil goes right back in the same hole. Make sure when you tip it over the air filter is up. If you tip it to the air filter side, it will fill that air filter full of oil and gas.”

Woods also says pre-maintenance for the next season really should start before your mower goes into storage. He recommends draining the gas from in your mower before it’s stored.

“95 percent of the repairs that we do here involve fuel,” says Woods. “What that does is, fuel has sat in them for an extended period of time, even just over winter, and it’s actually dissolved pieces inside. Gaskets, diaphragms in carburetors... it actually begins to eat the metal and the aluminum inside the carburetors. So storage is a major problem with the ethanol fuel that we have today.”

He says fuel stabilizers can help prevent that wear and tear during storage, but only to an extent. If fuel has been sitting in the tank over the winter -- make sure you drain the old fuel and put in new fuel before getting into the yard. He says the owner’s manual should show how to drain the fuel in your mower. If not, you can call the manufacturer or a small engine repair shop for some tips for your particular model. You can also find several videos on YouTube showing how to drain old or bad gas.

Woods says doing pre-season maintenance can be a bit time-consuming, but it will be worth it in the long run.

“All the components are gonna last longer,” says Woods. “So instead of trying to buy a lawnmower that has a three-year warranty and hoping it lasts three years, you can get 10 or 15 years out of that machine just by doing a little bit of pre-maintenance every season.”

You can recycle old motor oil and fuel at The Springfield Household Chemical Collection Center, at 290 E. Central Street. The service is free for residents. Items can only be accepted by appointment and if they are clearly labeled. Motor oil must be in a one-gallon container with a lid. Call 417-864-2000 or email hshldchemcollect@springfieldmo.gov to schedule an appointment. You can find more info in the Collection Center’s brochure: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3180/Household-Chemical-Collection-Center-Brochure-PDF

Automotive batteries and motor oil can also be recycled through various local businesses. Call the Recycling Hotline at 417-864-1904 for more information.

