FOND FAREWELL: Abby Dyer says goodbye to KY3 after 11 years, looks forward to next adventure

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News said goodbye Friday night to longtime meteorologist Abby Dyer.

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Abby and her family are looking ahead to their next chapter.

Abby’s husband is graduating from medical school, going into ophthalmology. The move will require the family to relocate. Abby took a job outside of the television industry allowing her to spend more time with her husband and son Alec during the next phase of their life.

Abby shared her memories with First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst and KY3 News at 5 Anchor Paul Adler after her final broadcast Friday afternoon.

She shares the following messages to the Ozarks region:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.