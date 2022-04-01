Advertisement

FOND FAREWELL: Abby Dyer says goodbye to KY3 after 11 years, looks forward to next adventure

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 News said goodbye Friday night to longtime meteorologist Abby Dyer.

After 11 years on the air with the KY3 First Alert Weather Team, Abby and her family are looking ahead to their next chapter.

Abby’s husband is graduating from medical school, going into ophthalmology. The move will require the family to relocate. Abby took a job outside of the television industry allowing her to spend more time with her husband and son Alec during the next phase of their life.

Abby shared her memories with First Alert Chief Meteorologist Ron Hearst and KY3 News at 5 Anchor Paul Adler after her final broadcast Friday afternoon.

She shares the following messages to the Ozarks region:

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man is facing charges in Boone County after a road rage incident near the...
Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line
A man started a fight with police officers after disturbance Thursday afternoon at Kum & Go gas...
Man starts fight with police after disturbance at Kum & Go in north Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield flights delayed Tuesday after sounding hotel fire alarm causes pilots to not get enough sleep
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Small rain chance tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers Tonight then Sunshine

Latest News

Springfield school board: Candidates share main priorities ahead of election
A jury finds ex-Camdenton Schools janitor guilty of sex crimes
Showers will occur later tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers Tonight then Sunshine
Goodbye, Abby!
FOND FAREWELL: Abby Dyer says goodbye to KY3, looks forward to next adventure