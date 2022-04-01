Advertisement

GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 small SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail.

The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.

Ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the module and repair or replace it. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man is facing charges in Boone County after a road rage incident near the...
Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line
A man started a fight with police officers after disturbance Thursday afternoon at Kum & Go gas...
Man starts fight with police after disturbance at Kum & Go in north Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield flights delayed Tuesday after sounding hotel fire alarm causes pilots to not get enough sleep
Fire at the Springfield Inn.
Crews respond to fire at Springfield Inn, third fire at building this month
Sunshine is back today, which will warm us into the 50s and low 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun and warmer temps return

Latest News

Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE - A "now hiring" sign is posted in Garnet Valley, Pa., Monday, May 10, 2021. The U.S....
US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of a resilient economy
A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C. landed in Denver after the...
Delta pilots land jet safely after cockpit windshield cracks
A woman said she was terrified when a naked intruder got into her bed.
Naked intruder found in woman's bed
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Strike on Russian oil depot reported as Ukraine talks resume