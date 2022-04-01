Greene County deputies arrest man for stealing checks worth nearly $375,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a Cabool, Mo. man stole checks worth nearly $375,000.

Willard Gene Gunter, 21, faces charges of burglary in the case.

Investigators traced Gunter to a home in Rogersville. The owner of the home told deputies he should not have been there. Investigators believe he broke into the home by smashing out a window. After officers detained him, they say they found two FedEx envelopes inside Gunter’s car. The envelopes had multiple checks.

Gunter has a failure to appear warrant out of West Plains, Mo.

