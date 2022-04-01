Advertisement

Jackie Johns case featured in a new program on April 1

This will be a fourth, national program featuring the Nixa native.
Jackie Johns' life will be featured on A&E's Cold Case Files on Friday, April 1st.
Jackie Johns' life will be featured on A&E's Cold Case Files on Friday, April 1st.(KYTV)
By Chad Plein
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The A&E Network series, Cold Case Files, will air a program Friday dedicated to Nixa’s Jackie Johns case. The show will air at 8 p.m.

Jackie’s sister, Jeannie, says it’s nice when a tv producer calls and wants to share Jackie’s story. Jeannie wants others to see the “light” that Jackie was for so many. Jeannie also hopes families living with cold cases can get hope by watching this program that their case might get the break it needs soon.

Jackie Johns’ car was found abandoned in the summer of 1985. A few days later her body was found in Lake Springfield. Gerald Carnahan, a Springfield businessman, was quickly identified as a suspect. Authorities could not charge anyone with her murder until DNA evidence in 2007 linked Carnahan to Johns’ body. Carnahan was tried and found guilty of first-degree murder and rape in 2010.

