Jefferson City sued for removing Confederate-related stones

Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
Missouri Capitol/Jefferson City, Mo.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former city councilwoman is suing Jefferson City and its mayor over a decision to remove two decorative stones that contained a message about a Confederate general.

Edith Vogel filed the federal lawsuit Thursday, alleging that the city council and Mayor Carrie Tergin violated her free speech rights when they voted to remove two paving stones from a new park on a greenway known as Adrian’s Island.

The stones contained a message that Confederate Gen. Sterling Price decided not to attack Jefferson City during the Civil War.

Historians and others say the story about Price does not give a full history of what happened in Jefferson City during the Civil War.

