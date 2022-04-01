Advertisement

Judge overrules motion to dismiss Missouri AG’s lawsuit against SPS over critical race theory

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A lawsuit against Springfield Public Schools will continue to proceed after a judge overruled a motion to dismiss the lawsuit earlier this week.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against SPS on Nov. 16 over alleged Sunshine Law violations. His office had previously requested public records from the school district pertaining to critical race theory.

The lawsuit filed on Nov. 16 alleges, “Springfield Public Schools violated the law by demanding a deposit for items or services other than copies as a precondition to making public records available to the Attorney General’s Office.”

The original lawsuit asked the court to issue a judgment declaring the Springfield Public Schools violated the Sunshine Law, ordering the Springfield Public Schools to release all responsive records to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, and ordering $1,000 in civil penalties for any knowing violation under the Sunshine Law.

In January, a judge ruled that the lawsuit must be amended and resubmitted within a 20-day window. The Attorney General’s Office resubmitted an amended lawsuit on Feb. 16, according to Missouri court records. An attorney representing SPS filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Feb. 28, but the motion was officially dismissed on Monday, per court records.

The lawsuit will continue to proceed with Monday’s ruling, though no new court dates to review it have been announced as of Thursday.

For previous coverage of the lawsuit and the statement from Springfield Public Schools, CLICK HERE.

