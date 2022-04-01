Advertisement

Jury deliberates sex crimes case against former Camdenton Schools janitor

Trial for a Camden County man charged with sexual misconduct started Tuesday afternoon.
Trial for a Camden County man charged with sexual misconduct started Tuesday afternoon.
By Marina Silva
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Jurors began deliberating Friday in the sex crimes case against Jesse Devore, a former Camdenton Schools janitor.

Devore is charged with six counts of sexual misconduct after investigators say he showed himself inappropriately to children.

Both sides presented closing arguments Friday morning. Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Cunningham discussed some of the incidents dating back to 2013 throughout the trial, including an incident caught on a Walmart security camera. Jurors saw a young boy going into a Walmart bathroom and Devore close behind. A few minutes later you see the boy leave, shaken up and Devore again leaving.
That boy testified saying Devore had shown himself inappropriately.

Both sides gave closing arguments on Friday morning.

