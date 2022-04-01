Leigh’s Lost and Found: where this scared lost puppy was found hiding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re featuring a scared little puppy found all alone.

He was found hiding on March 24th in the 3000 block of north Howard in Springfield.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “he was in an adjoining pair of backyards, hiding under a flat bed trailer and we pulled him out from under there. They’re not sure if he was just lost or dumped in that area, but he was very scared.”

The timid little puppy is some kind of Heeler mix with the distinctive Heeler spots and markings.

Animal control says he’s only about five to six months old based on his adult teeth just starting to come in.

He warms up to you pretty quickly and appears to have been well taken care of up until this point. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a collar, tag or chip.

If you recognize him or know anything about him, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

