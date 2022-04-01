Advertisement

Mercy teams up with Convoy of Hope to ship medical supplies for Ukraine

Mercy is teaming up with local organizations to ship more than $100,000 in medical supplies to Ukraine.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Mercy is teaming up with local organizations to ship more than $100,000 in medical supplies to Ukraine.

Springfield’s Convoy of Hope loaded up to 13 pallets of supplies to send over to Ukraine on Friday. Mercy is also sending an additional 25,000 to Convoy of Hope to aid Ukrainian refugees.

The idea started with one of Mercy’s respiratory therapists.

“I know horrible things that were going on there, people dying in the streets because of the war and my heart was breaking,” said Alex Limonchenko, Mercy Respiratory Specialist. “I cannot bear arms but I can lift my hands in prayer bring awareness to talking to people and just talking to her is there anything we can do and we can community can we be small impact internationally”

Convoy of Hope it’s also helping out to identify the most needed medical and surgical supplies.

