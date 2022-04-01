Mo Dept. of Education proposes new improvement plan that could affect district’s accreditation scores

MISSOURI (KMOV) -The Missouri Department of Education will release its newest Missouri School Improvement Plan later this spring, giving school districts across the state a glimpse at how they’ll be evaluated for accreditation moving forward.

The state updates its improvement plan once every four or five years. While the sixth version was approved in 2020, the pandemic forced the Department of Education to put its roll out on hold. Two years later, changes are set to take effect. The plan is part of the state’s accountability system for reviewing and accrediting school districts.

The 100-plus page draft on the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education(DESE) website outlines a multitude of different factors that will play into a district’s overall annual evaluation report. Each report is made up of different criteria, including 70 percent of points focused on student academic performance. New this year, 30 percent of points will focus on continuous improvement.

“We not only want to measure and monitor the performance of our students but we also want to see what our districts are doing as inputs to make sure students are meeting the expectations for achieving,” Dr. Tracy Hinds, deputy commissioner in the division of learning services for DESE, said. “What are the plans that our districts have in place to make sure students are receiving high quality instruction and being successful.”

Dr. Hinds said monitoring “continuous improvement” will allow the state to see how students are faring year-over-year when it comes to growth. Much of that can be measured by annual standardized testing, such as the Missouri Assessment Program(MAP).

Students in grades 3 through 5 take part in MAP testing each year in the spring, in addition to several “end of course” exams taken at the high school level.

The Parkway School District, like many others, use the MAP to gauge student readiness. However, because results typically don’t come in until August or September, districts often rely on their own evaluations to meet students where they need help.

“We rely heavily on the assessments the district provides for us because we can get data much more frequently and we can assist students much more quickly,” Kelli Winkelman, a 5th grade teacher at Barretts Elementary, said.

The adjustments made to the proposed plan, largely within the “continuous improvement” criteria, have caused some anxiety within historically high-performing districts statewide. Some worry with the change in scoring, their districts could see points shaved off their accreditation score. In turn, communicating that change to the public could pose a challenge.

“There’s an inherent desire for people to compare how they did last year to how they did this year,” Paul Ziegler, CEO of EdPlus, said. “The problem with the new system is they’re not apples to apples. It’s not going to be the same, so to take someone that was a 90 before and now is an 83, doesn’t mean they’re any less of a district, it just means under this new model, they’ve identified some areas they can grow.”

Ziegler likened the evolution of the Missouri School Improvement Plan to that of a car manufacturer.

“Years ago, fuel efficiency was not important to a car manufacturer,” he said. “As we’ve begun to recognize fuel efficiency is important, car manufacturers had to plan to get from where they didn’t have a fuel efficient vehicle to have fleets or different models that are. That doesn’t happen overnight.”

Just the same, Ziegler said, are school districts.

“We as schools will now recognize do we have a plan in place that takes us from where we are now to where we need to be five years from now.”

DESE said it received more than 800 comments in the last few months during the comment period on the current sixth-iteration draft. It expects a final vote to take place in May, with any changes taking effect this fall. Dr. Hinds said targets and scoring criteria have not been finalized at this point.

To read the draft, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.