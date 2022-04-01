Advertisement

Mountain Home, Ark. man accused pushing girlfriend out of moving car, hitting her with a rock

Deputies arrested Robert Eugene Finch, Jr., 38. He faces a charge of attempted murder.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter County deputies arrested a Mountain Home man accused of pushing his girlfriend out of a car, then assaulting her with a rock.

Deputies arrested Robert Eugene Finch, Jr., 38. He faces a charge of attempted murder.

Investigators say a woman called 911 Wednesday afternoon. Dispatchers heard the woman saying, ‘Don’t kill me.’ They tracked the call to the Midway area. Deputies found items of clothing and paperwork identifying the victim. A witness also identified Finch’s truck.

Investigators say the victim had previously been involved with law enforcement and had indicated she was staying at a motel in Mountain Home.  Officers arrived at this motel and found the victim there.  The victim was injured and in need of medical care.  Detectives say the victim said she had picked up her boyfriend, identified as Finch, from work, and he started an argument with her.  The victim alleged that while on a dirt road Finch pulled a knife on her, attempting to stab her. She told investigators Finch pushed her out of a moving truck after she opened a door. He then stopped the car and hit her head with a rock.

The victim later escaped from Finch.

A judge set the bond for Finch at $250,000.

