Ozarks Life: Springfield artist painting to help the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks is full of beauty. But a true artist can find inspiration, anywhere.

Pam Vowell has been a professional artist for 30-years. Now in retirement, she wants to use her talent to help the homeless in Springfield.

She has seven portraits of homeless people in Springfield.

But now Pam is finding herself at a crossroads. What to do with these pieces of art. She doesn’t want a penny. Pam only wants these portraits to raise money for the homeless in our area.

If you have an idea of how you can help Pam and her paintings, you can email her at artforgood61@yahoo.com

