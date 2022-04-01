Advertisement

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting role with MSNBC.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki is finalizing plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported she plans to leave in May and begin appearing on MSNBC programming as well as hosting a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. She has not officially signed a contract with the network, but talks are in the advanced stages, sources told CNN.

No official announcement has been made by Psaki or the White House.

Psaki also served as the spokesperson for the State Department and the White House communications director during the Obama administration.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man is facing charges in Boone County after a road rage incident near the...
Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line
A man started a fight with police officers after disturbance Thursday afternoon at Kum & Go gas...
Man starts fight with police after disturbance at Kum & Go in north Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield flights delayed Tuesday after sounding hotel fire alarm causes pilots to not get enough sleep
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Sunshine is back today, which will warm us into the 50s and low 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun and warmer temps return

Latest News

Sunshine is back today, which will warm us into the 50s and low 60s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sun and warmer temps return
Amazon Labor Union (ALU) members celebrate after an update during the voting results to...
Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize, a first for company
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
EXPLAINER: Will Trump or associates be charged for Jan. 6? House committee suggests crimes
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Ukraine strike on Russian territory reported as talks resume