SPONSORED The Place: Conservation with the Top Fishermen in the Country

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Johnny Morris brought his three fishing buddies to Bass Pro’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and 2022 World’s Fishing Fair. Alyssa Kelly had the pleasure of speaking with Bill Dance, Jimmy Houston and Roland Martin backstage, who also happen to be the greatest fishermen in America!

For more information, visit: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/worlds-fishing-fair?rid=20&ds_e=GOOGLE&ds_c=BPS%7CWorldFishingFair&gclid=CjwKCAjwxZqSBhAHEiwASr9n9B7sbrw2XuvCJCRORwRoj3i8uoDlqNs9FCF5zVQps73s2QE1-EcAwRoCRv0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.