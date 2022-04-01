SPONSORED The Place: Lee Greenwood at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Johnny Morris is very well-known across the country, so it’s no surprise his friend, Lee Greenwood came out to sing his hit song God Bless the U.S.A at the opening ceremony of Bass Pro’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and 2022 World’s Fishing Fair.

