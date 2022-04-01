Advertisement

SPONSORED The Place: Lee Greenwood at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair

By Alyssa Kelly
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Johnny Morris is very well-known across the country, so it’s no surprise his friend, Lee Greenwood came out to sing his hit song God Bless the U.S.A at the opening ceremony of Bass Pro’s 50th Anniversary Celebration and 2022 World’s Fishing Fair.

For more information, visit: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/worlds-fishing-fair?rid=20&ds_e=GOOGLE&ds_c=BPS%7CWorldFishingFair&gclid=CjwKCAjwxZqSBhAHEiwASr9n9B7sbrw2XuvCJCRORwRoj3i8uoDlqNs9FCF5zVQps73s2QE1-EcAwRoCRv0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man is facing charges in Boone County after a road rage incident near the...
Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line
A man started a fight with police officers after disturbance Thursday afternoon at Kum & Go gas...
Man starts fight with police after disturbance at Kum & Go in north Springfield
Springfield-Branson National Airport
Springfield flights delayed Tuesday after sounding hotel fire alarm causes pilots to not get enough sleep
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Small rain chance tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers Tonight then Sunshine

Latest News

KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Conservation with the Top Fishermen in the Country
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: WOW Deals & Family Fun at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Celebrities at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair
KY3
SPONSORED The Place: Johnny Morris reflects on Bass Pro Shops 50th Anniversary