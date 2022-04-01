SPONSORED The Place: WOW Deals & Family Fun at the 2022 World’s Fishing Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For five days you get 50% off all tickets at the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum & Aquarium, Paw Patrol and a giant ferris wheel! Run, don’t walk to Bass Pro Shop’s 2022 World’s Fishing Fair!

For more information, visit: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/worlds-fishing-fair?rid=20&ds_e=GOOGLE&ds_c=BPS%7CWorldFishingFair&gclid=CjwKCAjwxZqSBhAHEiwASr9n9B7sbrw2XuvCJCRORwRoj3i8uoDlqNs9FCF5zVQps73s2QE1-EcAwRoCRv0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.