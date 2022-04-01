Springfield business, Missouri State professor explain impact of rising gas prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. President Joe Biden has announced a plan to release 1 million barrels of reserve oil each day for six months to fight rising gas prices.

Local businesses owners like Theresa Carter-Hess, the owner of RosAmungThorns Flower shop in Springfield, said the recent spike in gas prices has hurt.

“We have a bicycle out there and I’ve seriously thought about, maybe we should just jump on that and deliver flowers,” said Carter-Hess.

Carter-Hess said her deliveries have gotten more complicated with gas prices.

“We train them, like run your trips if you’re paying for the fuel yourself, so we’ve actually got it down to a pretty cool science,” said Carter-Hess.

David Mitchell, professor of economics at Missouri State University said this is simple economics.

“What determines the price of gas and oil is good old-fashioned supply and demand,” said Mitchell. “He’s essentially trying to do what he can to increase the supply, make the price come down.”

Mitchell said this act alone may not change the price of gas down to a year ago, but many other circumstances are in play, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and other oil and gas policies.

But Carter-Hess says this time is for adapting.

“We’re just being a lot smarter,” said Carter-Hess. “We’re making fewer trips and waiting to space it out later on the days, give us an opportunity to collect some more orders for the day.”

While Mitchell said the oil reserves are usually for a national emergency, Carter-Hess said the door is still open for more hope.

“We have a really cool knack to be adaptable,” said Carter-Hess. “To be able to create some things that are a little bit outside of the box, so you’re not just paying for quantity, you’re paying for quality.”

