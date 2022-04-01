Advertisement

Springfield school board candidates make push for two spots in April 5 election

Springfield School Board candidates in April 5 election.
Springfield School Board candidates in April 5 election.(KY3)
By Joe Hickman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five candidates are making a push for two spots with the Springfield school board ahead of Tuesday’s municipal election.

Kelly Byrne, Chad Courtney, Steve Makoski, Charles Taylor and Brandi VanAntwerp are all running for election.

Springfield voters will have the chance to elect two of the five candidates for school board openings.

Watch KY3 News at 4, 5 and 6 to hear from the candidates on several issues. Check back on this web story later Friday to hear from each of the five candidates.

