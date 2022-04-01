Springfield school board candidates make push for two spots in April 5 election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five candidates are making a push for two spots with the Springfield school board ahead of Tuesday’s municipal election.

Kelly Byrne, Chad Courtney, Steve Makoski, Charles Taylor and Brandi VanAntwerp are all running for election.

Springfield voters will have the chance to elect two of the five candidates for school board openings.

Watch KY3 News at 4, 5 and 6 to hear from the candidates on several issues. Check back on this web story later Friday to hear from each of the five candidates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.