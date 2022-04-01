Advertisement

Springfield Spotlight: Central Film Festival April 1 & 2

The Central Film Festival is happening in Downtown Springfield on April 1 & 2. Daniel Posey talked to a local veteran filmmaker and aspiring student filmmakers
By Daniel Posey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Central Film Festival is happening on April 1st and 2nd in Downtown Springfield.

Rusty Worley of the Downtown Springfield Association says the festival ranks as one of the top five student-led festivals in the country, and will screen just under one hundred films at the historic Fox Theatre.

Daniel Posey talked to one of the event speakers, Darrell Claunch, Springfield native and filmmaker who has worked on decades of films including Jurassic Park and Marvel movies. Plus, two aspiring student filmmakers explain how this event is getting global attention and what you can expect from this weekend event.

