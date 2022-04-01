Telepharmacy brings more access to medical care for people in rural Dallas County

URBANA, Mo. (KY3) - People in rural Dallas County will have greater access to medical care thanks to a telepharmacy location opening in Urbana.

Seth Alley is the pharmacy manager for the new telepharmacy location.

”Patients out here don’t have convenient access,” Alley says. “What we’ve noticed in pharmacy or medical care in general is that people will tend to ignore things when it’s not easy, and ignoring a problem can make it worse eventually.”

However, Alley is not the one filling the prescriptions daily. Instead, the pharmacy tech is. This allows the pharmacy to run and operate as a remote extension of the main pharmacy.

Before completing the prescription, the pharmacy tech is required to submit photos to the pharmacist for approval.

“That is all still the responsibility that we have as pharmacists to make sure that the pills being put into the bottle are what they’re supposed to be and being given to the right person and the right amount,” Alley says.

With the telepharmacy there are specific guidelines set by the state board of pharmacy. There are additional inventory checks on the medication and there is live 24/7 video feed that the pharmacist has access to.

Alley is also required to go into the Urbana pharmacy for at least eight hours each week within the first month of opening. After that, Alley will be required to go in-person at least eight hours per month.

Additionally, the pharmacy tech needs specific training.

“They’re technicians that have been licensed in pharmacy for at least a year,” Alley says. “They also have to go through additional testing and certification, being a nationally certified technician, in order to even qualify to even come out here.”

The new Stephens Pharmacy telepharmacy location at Ozarks Community Health Center’s Urbana clinic officially opened on March 16. The telepharmacy is located at 406 S. Dallas St. It is open Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Stephens Pharmacy, which is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation in Bolivar, uses a HIPAA-compliant telepharmacy software platform enabling virtual prescription verification and live video counseling with patients.

“This is where the patient can actually have a one-on-one conversation with that pharmacist using a HIPPA-compliant website, sound system, video system,” Alley says. “That way if there were to be somebody else in the room, they wouldn’t have their protected health information advertised.”

Community member Linda Dahl says she used to go to Buffalo for her medication, often planning for a long wait.

“Sometimes you wouldn’t be able to get it until late the next day and so when the doctor wants you to get started on it right away, you couldn’t,” Dahl says.

This pharmacy will save some from having to drive the more than 30 minutes to Bolivar. Community member Brad Middlemas says making that drive can be a big inconvenience.

“I’ll call my neighbors and say ‘Hey, I’m running to Bolivar, do you guys need anything from the pharmacy or anything like that.’ So we work together as a community. We’re not just running up and down the highway,” Middlemas says.

More information on the state regulations for the telepharmacy can be found here.

