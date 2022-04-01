Advertisement

Weather service confirms 2nd tornado in Arkansas Wednesday

Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Springdale, Ark. Severe storms that included at least two tornadoes injured several people, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Arkansas and Missouri overnight as twisters and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South on Wednesday.(Flip Putthoff/The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second, weak, tornado struck Arkansas on Wednesday as severe storms rolled across the Deep South, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

An EF-1 tornado with winds of about 100 mph (161 kph) struck the unincorporated Harmony community in Johnson County, about 90 miles northwest of Little Rock, the weather service reported Thursday.

There were no deaths or injuries reported as the tornado traveled about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) after touching down about 7:45 a.m., according to the report.

An EF-3 tornado struck the Springdale area in northwest Arkansas earlier Wednesday, injuring seven people.

The severe storms crossed several states and spawned isolated tornadoes and high winds that are blamed for two deaths in Florida.

Mercy teams up with Convoy of Hope to shop medical supplies to Ukraine
