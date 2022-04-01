Weather service confirms 2nd tornado in Arkansas Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A second, weak, tornado struck Arkansas on Wednesday as severe storms rolled across the Deep South, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

An EF-1 tornado with winds of about 100 mph (161 kph) struck the unincorporated Harmony community in Johnson County, about 90 miles northwest of Little Rock, the weather service reported Thursday.

There were no deaths or injuries reported as the tornado traveled about 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) after touching down about 7:45 a.m., according to the report.

An EF-3 tornado struck the Springdale area in northwest Arkansas earlier Wednesday, injuring seven people.

The severe storms crossed several states and spawned isolated tornadoes and high winds that are blamed for two deaths in Florida.

