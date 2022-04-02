8th annual Central Film Festival showcases student films from around the world

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Central Film Festival is happening Saturday at the Historic Fox Theater. The Downtown Springfield Association and Central High school are partnering to put on one of the largest High school film festivals in the country.

The Central Film festival attracts 700 film submissions from across the United States and 60 different countries.

“It’s really impressive,” said Downtown Springfield Association Communication Manager Hailey Magnus. “I think back to when I was in high school, barely making videos, And then look at these kids and the films that they’ve been producing that we’ve seen, are truly incredible.”

The experience is more than just screenings of films, there will also be Q&A sessions, special guests, and an award ceremony. Special guests for the festival include visual effects artist Darrell Claunch who is known for his work on “Mad Max Fury Road”, “X-Men Days of Future Past” and “Jurassic World”.

“About six students went through all the submissions along with their teacher just to find the very best of them and obviously they sectioned them up into different genres so there’ll be dramas documentaries, comedies, even animation which is really cool,” said Magnus.

If you want to catch a screening or sit on one of the other activities you can purchase tickets and see a full schedule HERE.

