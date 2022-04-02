Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival returns to Springfield after two-year hiatus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival returns to Springfield on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festivities are free to people of all ages. The festival celebrates Springfield’s sister city relationships with Isesaki, Japan and Tlaquepaque, Mexico.

Visitors can enjoy free admission to the Japanese Stroll Garden from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers tell KY3 trees are starting to bloom in the garden. Families can take advantage of the sunny and warm weather and take pictures.

The Kite and Piñata Festival starts at 11 a.m. on the Botanical Center Great Lawn at Nathanael Greene Park. You can bring your kite or you can buy a kite kit there for $5 to build and decorate your own. You can also buy kits for mini piñatas.

Throughout the festival, the whole family can enjoy live cultural performances and a variety of Japanese and Mexican snacks, candies, and beverages. The festival runs through 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.