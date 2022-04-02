Advertisement

Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival returns to Springfield after two-year hiatus

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival returns to Springfield on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The festivities are free to people of all ages. The festival celebrates Springfield’s sister city relationships with Isesaki, Japan and Tlaquepaque, Mexico.

Visitors can enjoy free admission to the Japanese Stroll Garden from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers tell KY3 trees are starting to bloom in the garden. Families can take advantage of the sunny and warm weather and take pictures.

The Kite and Piñata Festival starts at 11 a.m. on the Botanical Center Great Lawn at Nathanael Greene Park. You can bring your kite or you can buy a kite kit there for $5 to build and decorate your own. You can also buy kits for mini piñatas.

Throughout the festival, the whole family can enjoy live cultural performances and a variety of Japanese and Mexican snacks, candies, and beverages. The festival runs through 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Cherry Blossom Kite and Piñata Festival returns to Springfield after two-year hiatus
