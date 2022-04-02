Fire destroys barn in Monett, no injuries reported

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A fire late Friday night destroyed a barn in Monett, but no injuries have been reported.

Crews responded to the fire shortly after 8 p.m. Friday in the area of 37 and Hwy PP. Heavy flames had already been coming out of the building when crews arrived.

Monett fire crews began a defensive attack, and it took nearly three hours to clear the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Departments who assisted with the fire include the Monett Rural Fire District, City of Monett Fire, Pierce City Fire District, Freistatt Fire District, Barry Lawrence EMS, Barry County & Lawrence County Sherriff Office and Barry County/Lawrence County Dispatch. Several firefighters who responded to the scene were volunteers.

