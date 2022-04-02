Advertisement

Job seekers meet with 140+ businesses at KY3 Career Fair

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds had the chance to polish their resumes and head to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for the KY3 Career Fair on Friday afternoon.

The career fair was held Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the E-Plex East Hall. More than 140 businesses participated, and some even hired employees on-the-spot. For a full list of businesses that participated, CLICK HERE.

If you are just starting your career or maybe you want to take your career to the next level, there were opportunities to explore your options all in one place.

“There’s a lot of great places for jobs, lot of medical jobs, lot of driving jobs, lots of jobs paying good money,” said a job seeker named Eric.

“Like everyone else across the country right now, we need people to work for us,” said Summer Rascoll-Jones, recruiter for Jordan Valley Community Health Center. “We need people in maintenance, we need who do payments, we need people who talk on the phone as patient advocates.”

This is the first year KY3 has hosted the career fair to help you find your place to be. Organizers say the turnout was successful.

