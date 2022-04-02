Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill over sentences for child porn offenders

(KY3) - The Senate could vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court as soon as next week. One source of contention during her 20 hours of confirmation hearings is her record on sentencing child porn offenders.

Recently, Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley led a group of Republicans who criticized Judge Jackson on her previous rulings and called them too light.

Earlier this week, Sen. Hawley introduced the Protect Act of 2022, which would prevent judges from sentencing offenders below federal guidelines. Hawley’s office says the new legislation intends to toughen the sentences for child pornography offenders. The bill is co-sponsored by U.S. Sens. Mike Lee and Rick Scott.

“I think it’s time to curb the discretion of judges, like Judge Jackson, to say ‘No, listen, if you commit a child pornography offense, you need to go to jail,’” said Hawley in an interview earlier this week. “The best way to stop this danger to our children is to send the criminals to jail.”

Tyler Gunlock, chair of the Greene County Democrats, sent KY3 this statement in response to Sen. Hawley’s new bill:

“We can count on Senator Hawley to find the lowest common denominator to draw attention to himself. The independent ABA’s review board found this line of questioning to be misleading and multiple fact checkers have debunked the allegations regarding sentencing. Choosing this time to introduce this legislation is purely for attention and designed to appeal to conspiracy. "

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.