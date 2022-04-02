Advertisement

Springfield Fire Department investigates cause of early morning house fire(Thomas Leonard)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of an early morning house fire on Saturday.

The fire department was called to a home near the Kansas Expressway on North Lexington and Division. No one was living at the home at the time.

Right now they are looking into the possibility that the fire was started by someone staying overnight in the house. There was no power to the house at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

