Advertisement

St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones.(Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis mayor has signed a bill allowing taxpayers to voluntarily donate to a slavery reparations fund.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tishaura Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor, described the move in a statement Friday as an effort to “reverse generational wrongs.”

The bill, passed last month by the Board of Aldermen, will allow residents and companies to contribute to the fund by adding donations to yearly property tax bills or to the joint water and refuse collection bills issued quarterly.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodbye, Abby!
FOND FAREWELL: Abby Dyer says goodbye to KY3 after 11 years, looks forward to next adventure
Arkansas State Police say Springfield woman killed in officer-involved shooting in Pope County
A Texas man is facing charges in Boone County after a road rage incident near the...
Texas man faces charges after road rage incident at Missouri-Arkansas state line
Fire at the Springfield Inn.
Springfield Inn property owner reacts after three fires in March; building expected to come down Monday
Greene County deputies arrest man for stealing checks worth nearly $375,000

Latest News

(Source: WLOX)
Applebee’s franchisee worker with Springfield ties fired over leaked email
Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a drop in the average age of death from...
Study: Greene County’s economic growth from 2019 to 2021 ranks fifth in state
A fire late Friday night destroyed a barn in Monett, but no injuries have been reported.
Fire destroys barn in Monett, no injuries reported
This undated photo shows Maggie Drew. Drew, now 29, is among several former students of Circle...
Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations