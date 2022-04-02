St. Louis mayor signs bill allowing voluntary reparations

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The St. Louis mayor has signed a bill allowing taxpayers to voluntarily donate to a slavery reparations fund.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Tishaura Jones, the city’s first Black female mayor, described the move in a statement Friday as an effort to “reverse generational wrongs.”

The bill, passed last month by the Board of Aldermen, will allow residents and companies to contribute to the fund by adding donations to yearly property tax bills or to the joint water and refuse collection bills issued quarterly.

