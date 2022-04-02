Advertisement

Study: Greene County’s economic growth from 2019 to 2021 ranks fifth in state

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports a drop in the average age of death from COVID-19(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new study from SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranks Greene County among the top Missouri counties for economic growth.

The study ranked Greene County as the fifth-best county in Missouri in gross domestic product growth, which measures economic growth based on the monetary value of goods and services produced.

According to the study, Greene County’s gross domestic product grew by $557 million between 2019 and 2021. Greene County reported a GDP Index of 24.7, the highest in the southwest Missouri region and higher than all but four counties in the state.

SmartAsset also reports that Greene County issued 9.9 new building permits per 1,000 homes from 2019 to 2021. However, business growth in Greene County, measured by the number of new businesses established over a three-year period, was down 1.9%, according to the report.

St. Louis County ranked No. 1 in Missouri with GDP growth of more than $2 billion since 2019, per the report.

