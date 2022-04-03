Advertisement

Arkansas man dies in Barry County, Mo. crash after swerving to avoid collision with dog

(Gray)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An Arkansas man died Saturday afternoon in a Barry County crash during which he swerved to avoid a collision with a dog, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports Ricky Sanchez, 20, of Pea Ridge, Arkansas died in the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. along Farm Road 2290, nearly five miles west of Seligman, Missouri.

Investigators say Sanchez was trying to avoid a collision with a dog before he swerved and overturned his vehicle. He was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

MSHP Troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 20 traffic-related crashes in 2022.

