Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, WALA reports.

The Navarre, Florida, mother was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Marcus Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child. Sheriff Bob Johnson said he expects murder charges to be filed against Spanevelo.

The sheriff said Spanevelo has a connection to the property where Carli’s body was found, but he would not reveal what led them to search the barn.

Spanevelo is in jail in Tennessee where he was arrested on Saturday on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Johnson said Spanevelo has been uncooperative with investigators throughout the case, and he expects him to fight extradition.

The sheriff said Carli’s four-year-old daughter was found unharmed and is now in a safe environment.

