Deputies seize methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in Howell County traffic stop

Deputies recovered methamphetamine and other illegal drugs during a recent Howell County traffic stop.(Howell County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies recovered methamphetamine and other illegal drugs during a recent Howell County traffic stop.

Prosecutors have charged Amanda J. Jones with two counts of first-degree drug trafficking over a statutory amount and one count of second-degree drug trafficking in the investigation.

Deputies pulled over a driver around 11 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 8690 for a traffic violation. A K-9 sniffed the vehicle, leading deputies to a variety of illegal drugs.

Deputies seized the following items:

  • Two bags of suspected methamphetamine weighing in total approximately 235.6 grams (approximately ½ pound) including packaging materials on uncertified scales.
  • One bag containing 204 suspected heroin/fentanyl caps weighing approximately 23 grams including packaging materials on uncertified scales.
  • One bag containing suspected cocaine weighing approximately 13.9 grams including packaging materials on uncertified scales.
  • More than $2,600 in U.S. currency

Jones was sent to the Howell County Jail. She posted a bond of $500,000 on Friday. Jones has a court hearing planned for April 11.

