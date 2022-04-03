Advertisement

Double homicide under investigation in Marshall, Ark.

A double homicide case is under investigation Saturday in Marshall, Arkansas in Searcy County.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Police are investigating the deaths of Jean Tibbs and James Belt. Authorities found their bodies Saturday afternoon in Tibbs’ home on Range Street after receiving a call for service Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say Tibbs and Belt have been dead for an undisclosed period of time. It’s unclear what caused their deaths at this time.

The Marshall Police Department and the Arkansas State Police are investigating the deaths. We will update as more information becomes available.

