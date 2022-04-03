Advertisement

Five teachers named finalists for 2022-23 Springfield Public Schools ‘Teacher of the Year’ honor

Springfield Public Schools: Teacher of the Year finalists: Nathan Cook, Tiffany Coughenour, Tiffany Lynch, Jami Schulte, Mary Tilton.
Springfield Public Schools: Teacher of the Year finalists: Nathan Cook, Tiffany Coughenour, Tiffany Lynch, Jami Schulte, Mary Tilton.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Five teachers have been named finalists for the 2022-2023 Springfield Public Schools “Teacher of the Year” honor.

The district received more than 400 nominations for the award. Around 100 of those nominated provided their teaching philosophy to the “Teacher of the Year” committee to be considered as a finalist.

The finalists include:

  • Nathan Cook, Parkview High School, Choir Director
  • Tiffany Coughenour, Jeffries Elementary, First Grade Teacher
  • Tiffany Lynch, Pipkin Middle School, Special Education Teacher
  • Jami Schulte, Study Alternative Center, Middle School Teacher
  • Mary Tilton, Cowden Elementary, Second Grade Teacher

The “Teacher of the Year” will be announced April 18 at the annual Celebrate SPS banquet, which is hosted by Foundation for Springfield Public Schools.

