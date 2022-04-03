Lebanon, Mo. community mourns loss of former mayor Bud Allen

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon community is mourning the loss of former mayor Stanley “Bud” Allen, who served as Lebanon mayor from 1996 to 2008.

Current Lebanon mayor Jared Carr confirmed to KY3 that Allen died Saturday at his home. He was 83 years old.

City leaders says Allen guided Lebanon through a period of great growth and expansion during his tenure as mayor. He presided over the dedication of the Cowan Civic Center in 1998. He also led in the expansion of Lebanon City Hall and Elm Street and worked to worked to facilitate growth throughout the community.

In addition to his work as mayor, Allen also served on the Lebanon City Council and the Lebanon Park Board.

Mayor Carr released the following statement on the loss of Allen:

“We are saddened by the loss of Mayor Bud Allen. Mayor Allen has served our community not only as mayor for nearly 12 years, but also in his private life, always working to make Lebanon an even greater place to call home. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Allen’s family at this time.”

