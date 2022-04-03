Advertisement

Lebanon, Mo. community mourns loss of former mayor Bud Allen

The Lebanon community is mourning the loss of former mayor Stanley “Bud” Allen, who served as...
The Lebanon community is mourning the loss of former mayor Stanley “Bud” Allen, who served as Lebanon mayor from 1996 to 2008.(Lebanon, Missouri Government)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon community is mourning the loss of former mayor Stanley “Bud” Allen, who served as Lebanon mayor from 1996 to 2008.

Current Lebanon mayor Jared Carr confirmed to KY3 that Allen died Saturday at his home. He was 83 years old.

City leaders says Allen guided Lebanon through a period of great growth and expansion during his tenure as mayor. He presided over the dedication of the Cowan Civic Center in 1998. He also led in the expansion of Lebanon City Hall and Elm Street and worked to worked to facilitate growth throughout the community.

In addition to his work as mayor, Allen also served on the Lebanon City Council and the Lebanon Park Board.

Mayor Carr released the following statement on the loss of Allen:

“We are saddened by the loss of Mayor Bud Allen. Mayor Allen has served our community not only as mayor for nearly 12 years, but also in his private life, always working to make Lebanon an even greater place to call home. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Allen’s family at this time.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WLOX)
Applebee’s franchisee worker with Springfield ties fired over leaked email
Goodbye, Abby!
FOND FAREWELL: Abby Dyer says goodbye to KY3 after 11 years, looks forward to next adventure
A double homicide case is under investigation Saturday in Marshall, Arkansas in Searcy County.
Double homicide under investigation in Marshall, Ark.
Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi...
Missing Louisiana woman’s vehicle found in Missouri
Fire at the Springfield Inn.
Springfield Inn property owner reacts after three fires in March; building expected to come down Monday

Latest News

MoDOT begins work on Campbell Avenue in Springfield and three Willard roundabouts this week
Arkansas man dies in Barry County, Mo. crash after swerving to avoid collision with dog
Cyberknife pulls upset to win Arkansas Derby; filly 3rd
Seussical Science Days in Springfield aims to inspire a lifelong love of learning in children