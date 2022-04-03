Missouri among states impacted by nationwide referee shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Referee shortages have local park organizers worried for the future of youth sports.

Mark Nelson, community athletics coordinator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, said he has seen it all.

“Five years, [the shortage] really makes me worried that there’s no going to be officials, so you’re not going to have local leagues,” said Nelson.

Nelson said there is a referee shortage not only in Missouri, but nationwide.

“I officiated for 35 years,” said Nelson. “Everyone makes mistakes. So because they’re human, the thing is they’re trying their best, they see it as they see it.”

Nelson said unruly parents can cause referees to quit. If not fully staffed, local sports leagues risk cancelling games.

Local parent, Aaron Dogotch, said the shortages aren’t surprising, but he doesn’t want to get used to that.

“When I’ve gone to some of the bigger soccer tournaments, I hear about those things and then it makes the officiating worse,” said Dogotch. “But I don’t know how you get out of that. You have got to change the culture.”

Granparent Chuck Elliott, who watches his grandkids play youth soccer in the Springfield area, said he didn’t know of the shortage.

“I wasn’t aware that there were referee shortages,” said Elliott. “That’s really sad that there aren’t enough people to willing to give their time to do it.”

Nelson said people need to appreciate officials more.

“We need the parents to tone down and basically thank the official from working, congratulate them,” said Nelson.

Dogotch said parents need to respect the officials.

“Parents just need to back off a little bit, and that’s making it hard on them,” said Dogotch. “Just putting up with adversity. Those are things you get in sports, and and refs aren’t perfect. The world’s not perfect.”

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board is looking to hire umpires, referees and other sport facilitators for the summer. For more information, CLICK HERE or contact the park board at 417-864-1049.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.