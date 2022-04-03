MoDOT begins work on Campbell Avenue in Springfield and three Willard roundabouts this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is advising drivers to take caution as crews begin work in highly-traveled areas of Springfield and Willard this week.

Starting Tuesday, MoDOT will begin work on the right lane of northbound Campbell Avenue, just north of James River Freeway. That area will be closed as crews take on some permit work, which could take up to 30 days to complete.

MoDOT says there will be electronic message boards located near the planned road work to alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule. Drivers are urged to find alternate routes as no signed detours are planned.

Starting Monday, MoDOT will also begin work around three roundabouts in Willard on U.S. Route 160 between Farm Road 94 and Miller Road. MoDOT warns of possible lane closures at the roundabouts as a dirt excavation project begins.

Contractor crews are expected to excavate dirt at three roundabouts for future planting and beautification efforts from the City of Willard. It could take up to two weeks to complete this task. Route 160 will be open, but drivers may encounter flaggers directing traffic through the work zone where crews are actively working.

