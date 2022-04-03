Seussical Science Days in Springfield aims to inspire a lifelong love of learning in children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you like learning in a hat, if you like learning with a cat, then Seussical Science Days are the place to be, to learn about trees and buoyancy.

The Discovery Center of Springfield is helping kids learn more about STEM education by incorporating beloved Dr. Seuss characters with science experiments. There are going to be many activities that your child can engage in to help introduce them to the world of science, engineering, technology and math.

“Kids can create seed necklaces that then you can go home and plant that’s relevant to like the Lorax and things like that,” said Discovery Center Director Rob Blevins.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment projections show that occupations in the STEM field are expected to grow 8 percent by 2029. So if you want to spark your child’s interest in the world of science, there are lots of activities to participate in.

Among the events include:

Build, Destroy, Build: Help the Cat in the Hat create a mess with a hands-on, engineering challenge.

Who fish? You fish!: Learn about color mixing when you catch Seussical fish and put them together under a special light.

Speak for the Seeds: They may not be Truffula Trees but make a seed necklace or bomb and see what grows in your backyard! Set

Sail to Sam: Float your boat down the Rube Goldberg water table and deliver your green eggs and ham to Sam-I-Am!

“Our mission is to inspire a lifelong love of learning,” said Blevins. “You do that through doing things that are memorable, engaging and hands-on. This is a time that kids are going to remember when they saw the Cat in the Hat. They’re going to come in, they’re going to learn other things that they love.”

Blevins says that if you don’t expose your kids to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) at a young age, they’re less likely to be adventurous later on.

Seussical Science Days are free with the cost of general admission and Free for all Discovery Center Members. There is no need to buy a special ticket ahead of time.

Admission costs:

Children 2 and under: FREE

Children (Age 3 – 15): $8

Adults (Age 16 – 59): $12

Senior Citizen (Age 60+): $10

Military Personnel (With ID): $7

