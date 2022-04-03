Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews working to clear rollover crash at Kearney and National in north Springfield

Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon at Kearney Street and...
Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon at Kearney Street and National Avenue.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in north Springfield.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Kearney Street and National Avenue.

Investigators say two cars were involved in a collision that led to one rolling over. A driver heading southbound on National Avenue struck another driver heading westbound on Kearney Street. Investigators say there appeared to be some sort of confusion with the lights between the drivers.

Police say no one suffered major injuries in the crash. The driver in the rollover crash was not hurt. A child in the other vehicle was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes. A few lanes of Kearney Street are blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Eastbound traffic is being detoured south onto Taylor to northbound Turner.

Crews are hoping to clear the scene of the crash by 5 p.m. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WLOX)
Applebee’s franchisee worker with Springfield ties fired over leaked email
Goodbye, Abby!
FOND FAREWELL: Abby Dyer says goodbye to KY3 after 11 years, looks forward to next adventure
A double homicide case is under investigation Saturday in Marshall, Arkansas in Searcy County.
Double homicide under investigation in Marshall, Ark.
Ella Goodie, 32, was last seen March 9, according to Chief Chad Leger. She drove her 2021 Audi...
Missing Louisiana woman’s vehicle found in Missouri
Fire at the Springfield Inn.
Springfield Inn property owner reacts after three fires in March; building expected to come down Monday

Latest News

Deputies recovered methamphetamine and other illegal drugs during a recent Howell County...
Deputies seize methamphetamine and other illegal drugs in Howell County traffic stop
The Lebanon community is mourning the loss of former mayor Stanley “Bud” Allen, who served as...
Lebanon, Mo. community mourns loss of former mayor Bud Allen
MoDOT begins work on Campbell Avenue in Springfield and three Willard roundabouts this week
Arkansas man dies in Barry County, Mo. crash after swerving to avoid collision with dog