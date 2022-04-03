TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews working to clear rollover crash at Kearney and National in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Crews are working to clear the scene of a rollover crash Sunday afternoon in north Springfield.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. near the intersection of Kearney Street and National Avenue.

Investigators say two cars were involved in a collision that led to one rolling over. A driver heading southbound on National Avenue struck another driver heading westbound on Kearney Street. Investigators say there appeared to be some sort of confusion with the lights between the drivers.

Police say no one suffered major injuries in the crash. The driver in the rollover crash was not hurt. A child in the other vehicle was sent to the hospital for precautionary reasons.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use alternate routes. A few lanes of Kearney Street are blocked as crews work to clear the scene. Eastbound traffic is being detoured south onto Taylor to northbound Turner.

Crews are hoping to clear the scene of the crash by 5 p.m. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.