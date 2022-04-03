‘We can’t afford to have any gaps’: Springfield-Greene County 911 telecommunicators short 17 workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Getting through to a 911 operator for help in Greene County might take a bit longer than usual for some.

The Springfield-Greene County 911 Center is short 17 workers, which includes telecommunicators. The director says it cannot afford to have anymore gaps.

“We are budgeted for a staff of 83, but we are currently 17 people down,” said Kris Inman, director of the Springfield-Greene County 911 Center. “We have roughly 20% of our workforce down. Overtime is becoming more consistent for us, and we are short-staffed, which does not help because we have minimum staffing requirements.”

A telecommunciator has the responsibility to quickly relay to dispatch fire, police and emergency medical services.

“This is not the kind of job where if somebody is missing from the shift [that] we can just go with that.” said Inman. “We have to fill that spot. Our people are working significantly more hours, and they are working significantly more overtime at this time to cover those openings.”

The call center is not losing workers, but like many other industries post-pandemic, is having trouble with receiving applicants.

“It’s not unusual for us to be down staf,f but what we are experiencing here now is pretty unusual,” said Inman. “We are not losing anymore people than we ever have, we are just having trouble getting applicants in here.”

The hours of the 911 call center are 24/7/365. The center is different because it has a minimum staff number that is required. The center uses statistics for staffing throughout the day based on the amount of call volume.

“Statistics indicate to us at certain times of the day how busy we are going to be,” said Inman. “For example, Saturday night, right after bars close, our call volume picks up historically.”

The Springfield-Greene County call center dispatches for 13 police agencies and nine fire agencies. That includes the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement within all of the municipalities in Greene County.

