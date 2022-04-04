Advertisement

Boone County, Ark. Sheriff’s Office investigates fire, possible murder-suicide involving a jail staff member

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County investigators say they are investigating the deaths of a couple as a possible murder-suicide.

Deputies identified the couple as Linda Minyard, 52, and William Minyard, 56. Linda Minyard worked as a member of the Boone County Jail staff.

Investigators say firefighters arrived at a home on Cave Creek Road Saturday morning for a home fully engulfed. Firefighters found William Minyard dead from a gunshot wound in a detached garage. Firefighters later found human remains inside the burned home. Investigators sent off the remains for identification.

Investigators say Linda Minyard filed a recent protection order against William Minyard. They say all indications point toward a tragic ending of the relationship between the two.

